Bearcats’ assistant Billy Mathis accepts job as Weatherford Kangaroos’ new head football coach

Aledo Bearcats’ defensive coordinator Billy Mathis this afternoon told The Community News that he signed a contract earlier today to become the new head football coach at Weatherford High School.

Mathis said he was approached earlier in the week about his interest in the position, and at 1 p.m. today (Saturday, Jan. 28) he signed a contract that he said, “Just changed my life.”

“I love Aledo,” said Mathis, a former Bearcat player who played and coached under Aledo ISD Athletic Director Tim Buchanan and has been the Bearcats’ defensive coordinator since Steve Wood was promoted in 2014 to head coach. “But this opportunity came up, and it was an opportunity I could not pass up.

“You work hard all of your life in hopes an opportunity like this happens. This was a Godsend, and everything has worked out perfectly.”

Buchanan, in an earlier article published in The Community News, said he felt his former player and coach was head coach material.

“Whether it be Aledo or somewhere else,” he said, “Billy Mathis will be a head coach. I have no doubts about that.”

Aledo ISD Superintendent Derek Citty feels Mathis will be a good fit at Weatherford.

“I am excited for Billy,” Citty said. “But it will be a loss for us. Billy is a fine man, a great coach and a great role model. He will do great things for the kids in Weatherford.”