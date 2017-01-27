Morgan pours in 27 in Ladycats’ 63-34 win over Eaton; Bearcats use defense to get back in win column

Aledo freshman guard Taylor Morgan scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Ladycats to a convincing 63-34 victory over the Eaton Lady Eagles Friday night at home in a girls’ District 6-5A basketball game.

The win raises the third-place Ladycats’ district mark to 8-3, while the Lady Eagles drop to 1-10.

Leading 17-12 after the first quarter, the Ladycats built a 32-19 halftime advantage and led 43-31 after three quarters. Paced by 10 points from Morgan, the Ladycats outscored Eaton 20-3 in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Also scoring for the Ladycats were Janessa Payne with 10 points, Sarah Haeussler with nine, Elizabeth Allanach with seven, Abby Losos with six and Riley Sale with four.

Bearcats 42, Eaton 30

Aledo held Eaton to single digits in three quarters as the Bearcats defeated the Eagles, 42-30, in a boys’ District 6-5A basketball contest Friday night at the AHS gym.

The win elevates the fifth-place Bearcats’ district record to 4-5, while the Eagles fall to 2-7.

Senior post Cam Caldwell led the ‘Cats with 18 points, with sophomore guard Tre Owens adding 11.

Eaton led 16-10 at the half, but the Bearcats scored 16 third-period points while holding the Eagles to seven to take a 26-23 lead into the fourth quarter. The Bearcats duplicated their third-quarter output in the fourth quarter by again outscoring Eaton 16-7, which sealed the win.

Also scoring for the Bearcats were Noah Arrington with six points, Jake Hawkins with five and Bryce Lancarte with two.

Both the Ladycats and Bearcats will return to 6-5A action on Tuesday at Brewer. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 p.m. followed by the boys’ contest at 7:30 p.m.