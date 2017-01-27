Sports

Aledo basketball, soccer teams continue district play today

Aledo junior post Ayden Smith (23) muscles through a double team during a recent game. The Aledo High School basketball teams will host Eaton today in District 6-5A hoops action. The Ladycats will face the Lady Eagles at 6 p.m. followed by the Bearcats/Eagles contest at 7:30 p.m. Photo by Tony Eierdam

District 6-5A basketball and soccer action continues today for the Aledo High School squads.

 

In basketball, the Ladycats and Bearcats will host Eaton. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 p.m. followed by the boys’ contest at 7:30 p.m.

 

The Ladycats have already clinched a playoff spot and are in third place, a game ahead of fourth-place Chisholm Trail but two games behind second-place Northwest with four games left to play.

 

The Bearcats hope to sweep the season series against Eaton. The Aledo boys are a game behind fourth-place Boswell in the battle for the final playoff spot.

 

Both the Ladycats’ and Bearcats’ soccer teams will bring 1-0 district marks into their respective matches today against Saginaw.

 

The Ladycats will travel to Saginaw, while the Bearcats will host Saginaw at Bearcat Stadium. Both matches will start at 7:30 p.m.

 

District 6-5A basketball

Girls

Boswell                10-0

Northwest          9-1

Aledo                    7-3

Chisholm Tr.       6-4

Saginaw               3-7

Azle                       3-7

Eaton                    1-9

Brewer                 1-9
Boys

Northwest          8-0

Chisholm Tr.       7-1

Brewer                 6-2

Boswell                4-4

Aledo                    3-5

Eaton                    2-6

Azle                       2-6

Saginaw               0-8

Aledo junior defender Ellie Reese (6) dribbles around a defender during a recent match. The Ladycats will continue District 6-5A play at 7:30 p.m. today at Saginaw. The Bearcats and Saginaw will square off at 7:30 p.m. today at Bearcat Stadium. Photo by Kristi White

