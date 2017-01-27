Aledo basketball, soccer teams continue district play today

District 6-5A basketball and soccer action continues today for the Aledo High School squads.

In basketball, the Ladycats and Bearcats will host Eaton. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 p.m. followed by the boys’ contest at 7:30 p.m.

The Ladycats have already clinched a playoff spot and are in third place, a game ahead of fourth-place Chisholm Trail but two games behind second-place Northwest with four games left to play.

The Bearcats hope to sweep the season series against Eaton. The Aledo boys are a game behind fourth-place Boswell in the battle for the final playoff spot.

Both the Ladycats’ and Bearcats’ soccer teams will bring 1-0 district marks into their respective matches today against Saginaw.

The Ladycats will travel to Saginaw, while the Bearcats will host Saginaw at Bearcat Stadium. Both matches will start at 7:30 p.m.

District 6-5A basketball

Girls

Boswell 10-0

Northwest 9-1

Aledo 7-3

Chisholm Tr. 6-4

Saginaw 3-7

Azle 3-7

Eaton 1-9

Brewer 1-9

Boys

Northwest 8-0

Chisholm Tr. 7-1

Brewer 6-2

Boswell 4-4

Aledo 3-5

Eaton 2-6

Azle 2-6

Saginaw 0-8