Aledo basketball, soccer teams continue district play today

District 6-5A basketball and soccer action continues today for the Aledo High School squads.
In basketball, the Ladycats and Bearcats will host Eaton. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 p.m. followed by the boys’ contest at 7:30 p.m.
The Ladycats have already clinched a playoff spot and are in third place, a game ahead of fourth-place Chisholm Trail but two games behind second-place Northwest with four games left to play.
The Bearcats hope to sweep the season series against Eaton. The Aledo boys are a game behind fourth-place Boswell in the battle for the final playoff spot.
Both the Ladycats’ and Bearcats’ soccer teams will bring 1-0 district marks into their respective matches today against Saginaw.
The Ladycats will travel to Saginaw, while the Bearcats will host Saginaw at Bearcat Stadium. Both matches will start at 7:30 p.m.
District 6-5A basketball
Girls
Boswell 10-0
Northwest 9-1
Aledo 7-3
Chisholm Tr. 6-4
Saginaw 3-7
Azle 3-7
Eaton 1-9
Brewer 1-9
Boys
Northwest 8-0
Chisholm Tr. 7-1
Brewer 6-2
Boswell 4-4
Aledo 3-5
Eaton 2-6
Azle 2-6
Saginaw 0-8
