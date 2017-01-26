Sports ledo Quarterback Club Varsity Football Banquet 36 mins ago2 Views2 Min Read admin 1,864 Comments Share This! Facebook Twitter Google Plus Pinterest LinkedIn The Aledo Quarterback Club Varsity Football Banquet was held Jan. 16 at the Parker County Cowboy Church Seven Bearcats were honored with team awards on Jan. 16 at the Aledo Quarterback Club Varsity Football Banquet which was held at Parker County Cowboy Church. Shown, front row (from left) Rhett Harris (Most Valuable Defensive Player), Dillon Davis (Most Valuable Offensive Player) and Johan Dube (Heart Award); and back row, Michael Arlt (Outstanding Defensive Lineman), Drew Barton (Co-Outstanding Offensive Lineman) and Seth Strickland (Co-Outstanding Offensive Lineman). Not present was Wes Harris, winner of the Bearcat Award. Aledo Bearcats’ senior football players. Bearcats’ head coach Steve Wood addresses the gathering. Wood and his position coaches presented the Bearcats with awards while also spending time to talk about the players. Monica Wood, wife of Bearcats’ head coach Steve Wood, was presented with this bouquet by the varsity football team. Aledo High School trainers (front row, from left) Helena Maisel, Anna Beck, Shalyn Montgomery, Margaret Shelton, Emily Rappaport and Taylor Hanson; and back row, Andrianna Valdez, Claire Coutras, Franchesca Davies, Nikki Truax, Elizabeth Stephens, Madelyn Johnson and Rileigh Ford. Another popular live auction item was this custom-made bean-bag toss, presented by Rhett Harris. Master of Ceremonies Shawn Callaway holds off an autograph helmet that was auctioned during the live auction. Aledo Quarterback Club member Larry Brown auctions off a Bearcats’ autographed football. A custom-made state championship chair was one of the most popular items available during the live auction. Aledo Quarterback Club Vice-President Erin Childs collects a handful of $20 bills during the “up and down” fundraising session. The QB Club also raised money for the football program during live and silent auctions during the annual awards banquet. Senior Dillon Davis gives the invocation during the Aledo Quarterback Club Varsity Football Banquet. Share this:FacebookTwitterEmail You may also like Sports • Uncategorized Ladycats, Bearcats continue 6-5A hoops action today at Azle; Aledo soccer teams open district play 2 days ago Sports Aledo basketball teams sweep Saginaw in District 6-5A action 6 days ago Sports Late Chisholm Trail trey downs Ladycats, 46-44; No. 18 Rangers run past Bearcats 1 week ago About the authorView All Posts admin 1,864 Comments Click here to post a comment Azle holds off Bearcats, 55-52; Ladycats earn seventh District 6-5A win Share This! Facebook Twitter Google Plus Pinterest LinkedIn Send us a Tweet! Events Calendar « January 2017 » S M T W T F S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 1 2 3 4 Fri 27 Poker tournament benefits Class of 2018 January 27 @ 6:00 pm Fri 27 Doublewide, Texas January 27 @ 8:00 pm Sat 28 Annual Hike for Life to benefit Grace House Ministries January 28 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Sat 28 Doublewide, Texas January 28 @ 8:00 pm Sun 29 Doublewide, Texas January 29 @ 2:00 pm Recent Comments Meta Log in Entries RSS Comments RSS WordPress.org
