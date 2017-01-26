Sports

ledo Quarterback Club Varsity Football Banquet

36 mins ago
2 Views
2 Min Read

 

The Aledo Quarterback Club Varsity Football Banquet was held Jan. 16 at the Parker County Cowboy Church

Seven Bearcats were honored with team awards on Jan. 16 at the Aledo Quarterback Club Varsity Football Banquet which was held at Parker County Cowboy Church. Shown, front row (from left) Rhett Harris (Most Valuable Defensive Player), Dillon Davis (Most Valuable Offensive Player) and Johan Dube (Heart Award); and back row, Michael Arlt (Outstanding Defensive Lineman), Drew Barton (Co-Outstanding Offensive Lineman) and Seth Strickland (Co-Outstanding Offensive Lineman). Not present was Wes Harris, winner of the Bearcat Award.
Aledo Bearcats’ senior football players.
Bearcats’ head coach Steve Wood addresses the gathering. Wood and his position coaches presented the Bearcats with awards while also spending time to talk about the players.
Monica Wood, wife of Bearcats’ head coach Steve Wood, was presented with this bouquet by the varsity football team.
Aledo High School trainers (front row, from left) Helena Maisel, Anna Beck, Shalyn Montgomery, Margaret Shelton, Emily Rappaport and Taylor Hanson; and back row, Andrianna Valdez, Claire Coutras, Franchesca Davies, Nikki Truax, Elizabeth Stephens, Madelyn Johnson and Rileigh Ford.
Another popular live auction item was this custom-made bean-bag toss, presented by Rhett Harris.
Master of Ceremonies Shawn Callaway holds off an autograph helmet that was auctioned during the live auction.
Aledo Quarterback Club member Larry Brown auctions off a Bearcats’ autographed football.
A custom-made state championship chair was one of the most popular items available during the live auction.
Aledo Quarterback Club Vice-President Erin Childs collects a handful of $20 bills during the “up and down” fundraising session. The QB Club also raised money for the football program during live and silent auctions during the annual awards banquet.
Senior Dillon Davis gives the invocation during the Aledo Quarterback Club Varsity Football Banquet.

Events Calendar

« January 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Fri 27

Poker tournament benefits Class of 2018

January 27 @ 6:00 pm
Fri 27

Doublewide, Texas

January 27 @ 8:00 pm
Sat 28

Annual Hike for Life to benefit Grace House Ministries

January 28 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sat 28

Doublewide, Texas

January 28 @ 8:00 pm
Sun 29

Doublewide, Texas

January 29 @ 2:00 pm

Recent Comments

    /* ]]> */