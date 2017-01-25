TCA principal and author releases latest novel

Ken Nobles, Trinity Christian Academy secondary principal and author, is seeing another novel of a three-part series released. Mentor: Hunter’s Oath Book 3 is the third novel in the “Hunter’s Oath” book series.

In April of 2013, Nobles released The first in the young adult series, entitled Hunter’s Oath Book 1: Rook, was released in April of 2013. The book had a great opening, debuting at number thirteen on Amazon’s “Hot New Releases” list. The second book of the series, released in August of 2015, is titled Chaser.

The Hunter’s Oath series is a three part young adult fantasy series. It is set in our modern world where fairies, trolls, Bigfoot, and a number of mythical creatures secretly inhabit the earth right alongside humans. It is the world of fifteen year old Callie Cooper, a Hunger working for the Organization for the Research, Investigation, and Observation of Neo-mythical creatures (O.R.I.O.N). This top-secret organization is charged with the task of maintaining the delicate balance between Neos (creatures of myth) and humans.

Book three in the series was released Jan. 17 and is available on Amazon. The author of five published young adult novels, Nobles has been teaching Creative Writing to high school students for twenty years. His class is a favorite at Trinity and last year his students wrote and produced the one act play, Fortress of Fandom. Nobles welcomes readers to find him on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.