Parker County Sheriff’s Office arrests man after pursuit near school bus

From the Parker County Sheriff’s Office:

Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man following a pursuit through the city of Weatherford Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Larry Fowler said the incident began in the 400 block of Front Street at 7:16 a.m.

While on patrol, deputies approached several vehicles stopped on the opposite side of the street from a school bus operating in the eastbound lane of Front Street with its emergency lights activated and stop sign extended, while students were loading the bus.

A man operating a black Honda motorcycle was the third vehicle stopped in the row opposite of the bus in the westbound lane.

The driver then pulled out from the line of vehicles disregarding the students, emergency lights, stop sign, safety laws, proceeding to pass the bus.

The suspect turned on Rusk Street, with deputies following him as he headed north and turned back heading south toward Greenwood Cemetery in the 300 block of Front Street. The suspect entered the cemetery where he crashed the motorcycle, and proceeded to evade deputies on foot southbound into a wooded area. Additional deputies and Weatherford Police officers arrived on scene and followed after the suspect, who ran behind the Parker County Jail, under the viaduct and crossed Fort Worth Highway, running behind Unlimited Tinting located in the 700 block of Fort Worth Highway, where he was apprehended at 7:45 a.m.

The suspect was identified as Forrest Richard Vasquez, 25, of Fort Worth. Vasquez told deputies he fled from them because he believed he had warrants for his arrest out of Arlington. A criminal history check revealed the suspect did not have any such warrants.

Vasquez was taken to the Parker County Jail where he was booked in on charges of felony evading arrest detention, failure to stop for school bus, driving while license invalid with previous conviction.