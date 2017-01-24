Azle holds off Bearcats, 55-52; Ladycats earn seventh District 6-5A win

Azle went on a 16-6 run in the third quarter and held of a late Aledo charge as the Hornets defeated the Bearcats, 55-52, Tuesday night in a boys’ District 6-5A basketball game at Azle.

The loss drops the Bearcats to 3-5 in district play, while Azle raised its 6-5A mark to 2-6.

The Bearcats led 15-10 after the first quarter and 32-30 at the half. Azle went on a 16-6 run in the third period to take a 46-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

Aledo tied the game, 46-46, when guard Tre Owens scored on consecutive driving layups. Owens led the Bearcats with 19 points, including a game-high five three-point buckets.

But 30 seconds later Azle hit a three and never trailed again from that point. Aledo cut the lead to one point, 53-52, on a put back by Cam Caldwell with 16 seconds left to play.

However, Aledo only had registered two team fouls, and was forced to foul Azle five straight times to get the Hornets to the free throw line. The fouls took nine seconds off the clock, but guard Zack Kent hit consecutive charity shots for a three-point advantage.

Guarded closely with a double team and well beyond the three-point line, Owens’ desperate three-point attempt sailed off the mark as the buzzer sounded to end the game.

Also scoring for the Bearcats were Caldwell with 11 points, Noah Arrington with 10, Jake Bishop and Bryce Lancarte, each with four, and Hunter Vela and Ayden Smith, each with two.

Ladycats 45, Azle 28

Aledo went on a 16-8 run in the third quarter to put the game away as the Ladycats strolled past the Azle Lady Hornets, 45-28, Tuesday night in a girls’ District 6-5A basketball contest at Azle.

The win elevates the Ladycats’ district record to 7-3, while Azle drops to 3-7.

The Ladycats led 7-5 after the opening period, 18-9 at the half and 34-17 after three quarters.

Freshman post Janessa Payne recorded a double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman guard Taylor Morgan led Aledo with 11 points.

Also scoring for the Ladycats were Sarah Haeussler and Erin Weiss, each with eight points, Riley Sale with three, Hannah Adrion and Elizabeth Allanach, each with two, and Chloe Mefford with one.

