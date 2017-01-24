Sports Uncategorized

Ladycats, Bearcats continue 6-5A hoops action today at Azle; Aledo soccer teams open district play

Ladycats post Elizabeth Allanach (21) sends down a layup during the team’s win at Saginaw last week. Both the Ladycats and Bearcats will travel to Azle today to continue District 6-5A basketball action. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 p.m. followed by the boys’ contest at 7:30 p.m.

Coming off wins last Friday, both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams will continue District 6-5A basketball action today at Azle.

The Ladycats and Lady Hornets will tip off at 6 p.m. followed by the Bearcats/Hornets contest at 7:30 p.m.

The Ladycats are in third place in 6-5A with a 6-3 record, while the Lady Hornets are 3-6 in district play and are tied for fifth place with Saginaw.

The Ladycats hope to get the same post play they saw in their win over Saginaw on Friday where posts Sarah Haeussler and Janessa Payne combined for 30 points, 25 rebounds and nine blocked shots.

Azle is coming off a big win that helped out Aledo. The Lady Hornets defeated Chisholm Trail to put the Ladycats in sole possession of third place. Aledo and Chisholm Trail were in a third-place tie prior to last Friday’s games.

The Bearcats come into today’s game at Azle with a 3-4 district mark, putting the team in fifth place, a game behind fourth-place Boswell.

In last Friday’s win at Saginaw, Bearcats senior post Cam Caldwell scored in every quarter on his way to a team-high 19 points to go along with eight rebounds.

The Hornets come into the contest with a 1-6 district mark.

District 6-5A

Girls

Boswell                9-0

Northwest          8-1

Aledo                    6-3

Chisholm Tr.       5-4

Saginaw               3-6

Azle                       3-6

Eaton                    1-8

Brewer                 1-8

Boys

Northwest          7-0

Chisholm Tr.       6-1

Brewer                 5-2

Boswell                4-3

Aledo                    3-4

Eaton                    2-5

Azle                       1-6

Saginaw               0-7

Today: Aledo at Azle; Northwest at Saginaw; Boswell at Brewer; Chisholm Trail at Eaton.

AHS soccer teams open District 6-5A play

Both Aledo High School soccer teams will open District 6-5A action today against Chisholm Trail.

The Ladycats will host Chisholm Trail with the junior varsity match starting at 6 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium followed by the varsity contest at 7:30 p.m.

The Bearcats will travel to Chisholm Trail High School with the JV match set for 6 p.m. at Ranger Stadium followed by the varsity contest at 7:30 p.m.

Aledo senior forward Tanner VanCuren (14) and senior midfielder Reed Vierling (5) double team an attacker during a recent match. The Aledo High School soccer teams will open District 6-5A play today. The Ladycats will host Chisholm Trail, while the Bearcats will travel to Chisholm Trail. Both varsity matches begin at 7:30 p.m. Photo by Kristi White

 

