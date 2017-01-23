Weatherford driver license office to be closed through early February

From the Texas Department of Public Safety:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday, January 23, will temporarily close the Weatherford Driver License Office for renovations. The revamped Weatherford office will feature upgrades, including new technology designed to improve efficiency and customer service. The office is expected to reopen to the public in early February.

During the renovation period, DPS is encouraging customers in the area to visit the Mineral Wells Driver License Office located at 600 FM 1821, Mineral Wells, Texas 76067. East Parker County customers can also visit the Lake Worth location at 5816 Azle Ave. in Lake Worth.

Many Texans are eligible to take advantage of online services for driver license/ID card renewals, duplicates or address changes available atTexas.gov. Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-357-3639. The eligibility requirements for phone renewal and online renewal are the same. The fee is the same for online, in-person and telephone renewals.