Maxine Harris Alford, 93, died on Sunday, January 15, 2017.

Maxine was born on October 27, 1923, in Breckenridge, Texas. She grew up in Houston, Pearland, Alvin, Matador, Wichita Falls, and Mineral Wells, Texas and Claremore, Oklahoma, graduating in 1940 from Mineral Wells High School. That same year, she married Charles Knowles Alford. They had three children, Charles Jr., Wayne and Jasmine. Following her husband’s death in 1986, she married Robert Alford. In addition to raising her children, Maxine worked as a real estate agent, Notary Public, and a salesperson for Avon and World Book Encyclopedia. She loved the outdoors and particularly enjoyed gardening.

Maxine was a woman of loyalty, determination and strength. These traits were perhaps best epitomized when her husbands suffered health issues and became invalids. Despite the encouragement of doctors and others to place them in nursing homes, Maxine selflessly insisted on keeping them at home and caring for them herself. Her strength, both mental and physical, was evident as she provided 24-hour care to men over twice her size and weight. In her final years, her fierce independence never waned, as she insisted on living self-sufficiently in her home even as her own health began to waver.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Charles Knowles Alford, Sr, and Robert Burns Alford; son, Wayne Alford; and siblings, Eulalia Tyner; and Jack, Bob, and Kenneth Harris.

Survivors include her children, Charles Knowles Alford, Jr. and Jasmine Walston (nee Cymbe Alford); grandchildren, Kathy, Karen, Scott, Craig, Mark, Mike, and David Alford, Kristi Barto, Larry and Agatha Walston, Terra Walston Joseph, Jessica Hawkins, and Cassie Broaddus; great-grandchildren, Camden, Preston, Riley, Cade, Reese, Maxine, Eva, and Conner Alford, Michael and Kaitlyn Barto, Ronald Sikes, Blake Miller, Felicity, Randy, and Xander Hawkins, Priscilla Walston-Hunt, Cooper Brim, Olivia, Eddy, and Leo Joseph; great-great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Alford; and siblings, Willis Harris and Doris Hurd.

Funeral service was scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, January 28, at First Baptist Church of Willow Park. Burial: Memory Gardens of the Valley, Weatherford. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2017 at White’s Funeral Home, 130 Houston Avenue, Weatherford.

Services in care of White’s Funeral Home, Weatherford.

The Community News

January 27, 2017