Aledo basketball teams sweep Saginaw in District 6-5A action

Both the Aledo Bearcats and Ladycats basketball teams defeated Saginaw in respective District 6-5A games played Friday night at Saginaw High School.

Bearcats 60, Saginaw 56

Aledo scored 20 point in the fourth quarter to come from behind and defeat the Saginaw Rough Riders.

Cam Caldwell – who scored 10 points in the second half, including a momentum-gaining dunk – led the ‘Cats with 19 points.

The win raises the Bearcats’ district record to 3-4, while the Riders stay winless at 0-7.

Aledo led 17-14 after the first quarter, but trailed 32-28 at the half and 42-40 after three quarters.

The Bearcats began the final stanza with a 9-2 run to take a 49-44 lead. Post Ayden Smith recorded four points in the run, Caldwell added a charity shot, and Jake Bishop and Tre Owens each scored on driving layups.

Saginaw whittled the lead to 51-48 but Caldwell drove down the middle of the lane, elevated and sent down a slam dunk to increase the lead to 53-48. Aledo rode the momentum of the dunk and forced a turnover, and Noah Arrington took advantage by sinking a jumper from the right perimeter to extend the lead to 55-48.

Saginaw came back to cut the lead 55-52 with less than two minutes to play, but Arrington hustled down the lane and converted a layup for a 57-52 advantage. Two free throws by Bishop extended the lead to eight points with 24 seconds left to play as the Bearcats held on for a big district win.

Also scoring for the Bearcats were Owens with 11 points, Arrington and Smith, each with eight, Bishop with seven, Hunter Vela with three, and Cole Turner and Jake Hawkins, each with two.

Ladycats 51, Saginaw 42

Aledo posts Sarah Haeussler and Janessa Payne each recorded a double double to lead the Ladycats to a nine-point victory over the Lady Riders.

The win, which stopped a three-game losing streak, raises the Ladycats district mark to 6-3, while Saginaw drops to 3-6.

Haeussler nearly pulled off a triple double as she scored 14 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked eight shots. Payne led the team with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Aledo led 10-7 after the opening period, 19-14 at the half and 32-26 after three quarters.

Holding a 39-32 lead in the fourth quarter, the Ladycats went on a 10-2 run to take a 49-34 lead to put the game away. Payne scored five points in the run, which was capped by a three-point play by freshman guard Taylor Morgan.

Also scoring for the Ladycats were Morgan with 11 points, Elizabeth Allanach with eight and Erin Weiss with two.

Both teams will be back in district action Tuesday at Azle.