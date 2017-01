The Ladycat Hoops Club will host a benefit game for Amber Weeks, daughter of Aledo ISD employee Pam Weeks, at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the Aledo High School gym.

Amber is battling colon cancer.

All proceeds will go directly to Amber and her family to help with medical expenses. Look for raffle items and other paraphernalia to purchase at the game. And wear BLUE to support Amber!