Ladycats, Bearcats host Chisholm Trail today as District 6-5A hoops action continues

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams will be back in District 6-5A action today when AHS hosts Chisholm Trail.
The Ladycats and Lady Rangers are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. followed by the Bearcats/Rangers game at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The Ladycats are in third place with a 5-2 district record and are hoping to break a two-game losing streak, while Chisholm Trail is at 4-3, in fourth place, and hoping to knot up third place with a win.
The Ladycats defeated the Lady Rangers in their first meeting, 45-44, earlier in district play.
The Bearcats are coming off a one-point loss to Boswell and are in a three-way tie for fourth place – the final playoff spot. The Rangers are the highest state-ranked team in 6-5A with a No. 18 ranking and are a game behind first-place Northwest (No. 25).
District 6-5A
Girls
Boswell 7-0
Northwest 6-1
Aledo 5-2
Chisholm Tr. 4-3
Saginaw 3-4
Azle 2-5
Eaton 1-6
Brewer 0-7
Boys
Northwest 5-0
Chisholm Tr. 4-1
Brewer 4-1
Boswell 2-3
Aledo 2-3
Eaton 2-3
Azle 1-4
Saginaw 0-5