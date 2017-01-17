Ladycats, Bearcats host Chisholm Trail today as District 6-5A hoops action continues

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams will be back in District 6-5A action today when AHS hosts Chisholm Trail.

The Ladycats and Lady Rangers are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. followed by the Bearcats/Rangers game at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The Ladycats are in third place with a 5-2 district record and are hoping to break a two-game losing streak, while Chisholm Trail is at 4-3, in fourth place, and hoping to knot up third place with a win.

The Ladycats defeated the Lady Rangers in their first meeting, 45-44, earlier in district play.

The Bearcats are coming off a one-point loss to Boswell and are in a three-way tie for fourth place – the final playoff spot. The Rangers are the highest state-ranked team in 6-5A with a No. 18 ranking and are a game behind first-place Northwest (No. 25).

District 6-5A

Girls

Boswell 7-0

Northwest 6-1

Aledo 5-2

Chisholm Tr. 4-3

Saginaw 3-4

Azle 2-5

Eaton 1-6

Brewer 0-7

Boys

Northwest 5-0

Chisholm Tr. 4-1

Brewer 4-1

Boswell 2-3

Aledo 2-3

Eaton 2-3

Azle 1-4

Saginaw 0-5