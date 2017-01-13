Boswell turns back late Bearcats’ effort to take 36-34 win; Ladycats fall to Lady Pioneers

Boswell post Jacob Finley hit two late free throws and the Pioneers held off a final Aledo rush to outlast the Bearcats, 36-34, Friday night in a boys’ District 6-5A basketball game at the Aledo High School gym.

The loss drops the Bearcats to 2-3 in district play, while the Pioneers raise their 6-5A mark to 2-3.

After Finley canned a pair of charity shots with 41 seconds remaining in the contest, the Bearcats worked for a last shot. With just over five seconds remaining a long jumper was missed, and as both teams scrambled on the floor for the loose ball the buzzer sounded to end the game as the Pioneers came away with a two-point win.

The Bearcats led 12-9 after the first quarter thanks in part to five points from Noah Arrington, who led the ‘Cats with 14 points. But Boswell outscored Aledo 9-4 in the second period to take an 18-16 lead at the half. The Bearcats scored 12 points in the third quarter while holding Boswell to 10 as the game was tied 28-28 after three periods.

Also scoring for the Bearcats were Tre Owens with eight points, Ayden Smith with four, Bryce Lancarte with three, Cam Caldwell and Hunter Vela, each with two, and Andres Valdez with one.

Boswell 79, Ladycats 58

Boswell junior forward Audrey Warren scored a game-high 25 points to lead the state-ranked No. 9 Lady Pioneers to a 79-58 win over the Aledo Ladycats Friday night at the AHS gym in a girls’ District 6-5A match up.

The loss drops the Ladycats to 5-2 in district play, while first-place Boswell raises its league mark to 7-0.

Aledo junior post Sarah Haeussler recorded a double double with 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Ladycats.

Boswell led 22-13 after the first quarter and built a 37-25 cushion a the half. Boswell outscored the Ladycats 17-14 in the third period to take a 54-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

Also scoring for the Ladycats were Taylor Morgan with 12 points, Erin Weiss with 11, Elizabeth Allanach with 10, Janessa Payne with eight and Chloe Mefford with two.