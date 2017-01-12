Bearcats, Ladycats advance to Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions semifinals with shutout wins

Both the Aledo Bearcats and Ladycats soccer teams won tonight in the opening round of the Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions soccer tournament at Bearcat Stadium as each team advances to the winner’s bracket semifinals.

The Bearcats will face Waxahachie at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Bearcat Stadium with the Ladycats/Waxahachie match to follow at 2 p.m.

Bearcats 4, Denton Braswell 0

Four different Bearcats scored and senior goalkeeper Caleb Hill earned the shutout in the four-goal victory.

The Bearcats got on the board early when Garrett Hill scored from 15 yards out after a feed from Micco Little as Aledo took a 1-0 lead just 12 minutes into the match.

Aledo put the match away with three goals in the second half.

The ‘Cats extended their lead to 2-0 with 24:38 remaining in the contest when Danny De La Cerda scored an unassisted goal from 12 yards out in the middle.

Six minutes later, Reed Vierling chipped a goal high into the net from 15 yards out as De La Cerda assisted. Aledo closed the scoring on an unassisted goal by Kyle Maurer.

Ladycats 3, Ennis 0

Aledo forward Peyton Laughley scored a pair of goals and junior goalkeeper Mackenzie Covington recorded a shutout as the Ladycats cruised to a three-goal victory.

With the match scoreless with 4:59 left in the first half, Laughley beat the ‘keeper from 18 yards in the middle for a 1-0 lead that remained at the break.

Early in the second half, Krista Thrasher set up Vanessa Rajan as the sophomore scored from 15 yards out from the left side as Aledo’s lead grew to 2-0.

The Ladycats closed the scoring with 30:29 remaining in the match when Laughley found the back of the net from 12 yards out.