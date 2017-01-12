Ladycats, Bearcats in action today at Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions soccer tournament at Bearcat Stadium

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats soccer teams will be in action today at the Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions soccer tournament at Bearcat Stadium.

The Ladycats will face Ennis at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Bearcats/Denton Braswell match at 7:30 p.m.

Regardless of today’s results, the Bearcats will play at 12:30 p.m. Friday and the Ladycats will play at 2 p.m. the same day.

The boys’ championship match will be at 6 p.m. Saturday with the girls’ title match to follow at 8 p.m.

Varsity matches will be played throughout the tournament at Bearcat Stadium and the Daniel Ninth Grade Campus field.