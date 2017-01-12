Sports

Ladycats, Bearcats in action today at Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions soccer tournament at Bearcat Stadium

1 hour ago
15 Views
1 Min Read
Aledo goalkeeper Mackenzie Covington and the Ladycats will host Ennis at 5:30 p.m. today at the Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions soccer tournament at Bearcat Stadium. The Bearcats will follow at 7:30 p.m. against Denton Braswell.

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats soccer teams will be in action today at the Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions soccer tournament at Bearcat Stadium.

The Ladycats will face Ennis at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Bearcats/Denton Braswell match at 7:30 p.m.

Regardless of today’s results, the Bearcats will play at 12:30 p.m. Friday and the Ladycats will play at 2 p.m. the same day.

The boys’ championship match will be at 6 p.m. Saturday with the girls’ title match to follow at 8 p.m.

Varsity matches will be played throughout the tournament at Bearcat Stadium and the Daniel Ninth Grade Campus field.

Events Calendar

« January 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Thu 12

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

January 12 @ 1:00 pm
Fri 13

Parker County Women’s and Newcomers’ Club

January 13 @ 10:00 am
Fri 13

TCA to support Grace House Friday night

January 13 @ 4:30 pm
Fri 13

Doublewide, Texas

January 13 @ 8:00 pm
Sat 14

Winter RUNderland

January 14 @ 8:30 am
Sat 14

Doublewide, Texas

January 14 @ 8:00 pm
Sun 15

Doublewide, Texas

January 15 @ 2:00 pm
Mon 16

MLK Day Program

January 16 @ 5:30 pm
Wed 18

LIFT Bible Study

January 18 @ 9:30 am
Wed 18

Amelia Earhart Luncheon

January 18 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Recent Comments

    /* ]]> */