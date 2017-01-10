Northwest hands Ladycats first district loss; Texans hold off gritty Bearcats

Northwest led from start to finish as the Lady Texans defeated the Aledo Ladycats, 55-41, Tuesday night in a girls’ District 6-5A basketball game at Texan Gym at Northwest High School.

The loss drops the Ladycats to 5-1 in district play, while Northwest raises its league mark to 5-1.

Northwest led 16-10 after the first quarter, 32-18 at the half, and the Lady Texans took a 46-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

Janessa Payne scored 16 points, including a pair of three-pointers, to lead the Ladycats. Also scoring were Taylor Morgan with eight points, Erin Weiss with four, Chloe Mefford, Riley Sale and Elizabeth Allanach, each with three, and Abby Losos and Hannah Adrion, each with two.

Northwest 62, Bearcats 46

State-ranked No. 25 Northwest came back from a first-quarter deficit and never looked back as the Texans ran past the Aledo Bearcats, 62-46, Tuesday night in a 6-5A contest at Northwest.

The loss evens the Bearcats’ district record to 2-2, while Northwest stays unbeaten at 4-0.

A pair of baseline jumpers by Ayden Smith and a driving layup by Jake Bishop gave the Bearcats an early 6-0 lead. After Bryce Lancarte sank a jumper to give the ‘Cats a 13-10 lead, the Texans closed the opening period with a 9-2 run to lead 19-15.

Northwest led 35-27 at the half and took a 49-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

Cam Caldwell led Aledo with 12 points, with Andres Valdez and Tre Owens each adding nine. Also scoring were Bishop with seven points, Smith with six and Lancarte with three.

Both the Ladycats and Bearcats will return to 6-5A action at home on Friday against Boswell. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 p.m. followed by the boys’ contest at 7:30 p.m.