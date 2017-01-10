Sports

Ladycats, Bearcats continue District 6-5A hoops action today at Northwest

1 hour ago
14 Views
1 Min Read
Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams will continue District 6-5A play today at Northwest High School. The girls' game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. followed by the boys' contest at approximately 7:30 p.m. Shown is Ladycats sophomore guard Elizabeth Allanach taking aim in a game Saturday against Brewer. Photo by Tony Eierdam.
Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams will continue District 6-5A play today at Northwest High School. The girls' game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. followed by the boys' contest at approximately 7:30 p.m. Shown is Ladycats sophomore guard Elizabeth Allanach taking aim in a game Saturday against Brewer. Photo by Tony Eierdam.

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams will continue District 6-5A play today at Northwest High School.

The Ladycats will put their 5-0 district mark on the line when they face the 4-1 Lady Texans. Northwest’s lone loss in district play has been to  state-ranked Boswell, ranked No. 9 in the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association poll.

Tip off for the game is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Bearcats (2-1) will face state-ranked No. 25 Northwest (3-0), the only boys’ team in 6-5A with a Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state ranking.

Tip off for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

 

Tags

Events Calendar

« January 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Thu 12

Gardeners’ Club of Parker County

January 12 @ 10:00 am
Thu 12

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

January 12 @ 1:00 pm
Fri 13

Parker County Women’s and Newcomers’ Club

January 13 @ 10:00 am
Sat 14

Winter RUNderland

January 14 @ 8:30 am
Wed 18

LIFT Bible Study

January 18 @ 9:30 am
Thu 19

Parker County Texas Democratic Women

January 19 @ 11:00 am
Wed 25

LIFT Bible Study

January 25 @ 9:30 am
Fri 27

Poker tournament benefits Class of 2018

January 27 @ 6:00 pm

Recent Comments

    /* ]]> */