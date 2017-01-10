Ladycats, Bearcats continue District 6-5A hoops action today at Northwest

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams will continue District 6-5A play today at Northwest High School.

The Ladycats will put their 5-0 district mark on the line when they face the 4-1 Lady Texans. Northwest’s lone loss in district play has been to state-ranked Boswell, ranked No. 9 in the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association poll.

Tip off for the game is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Bearcats (2-1) will face state-ranked No. 25 Northwest (3-0), the only boys’ team in 6-5A with a Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state ranking.

Tip off for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.