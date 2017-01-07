Sports

Ladycats blow out Brewer to stay undefeated in 6-5A; Bears hand Bearcats first district loss

Aledo senior post Chloe Mefford drives the baseline Saturday afternoon during the Ladycats' 56-26 victory over Brewer. Mefford finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Photos by Tony Eierdam.
Taylor Morgan scored a game-high 22 points and Chloe Mefford recorded a double double with 11 points and 11 rebounds as the pair helped the Aledo Ladycats to a 56-26 victory over Brewer Saturday afternoon in a girls’ District 6-5A basketball game at Aledo High School.

The win raises the Ladycats’ district mark to 5-0. The Aledo ladies will continue 6-5A action at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest High School.

Post Janessa Payne nearly achieved a double double as she scored nine points and pulled down eight rebounds. Also scoring for the Ladycats were Elizabeth Allanach with seven points, Alaina Touchet with four, Erin Weiss with two and Hannah Adrion with one.

Brewer 47, Bearcats 28

Brewer went on an 11-2 run in the third quarter on its way to a 47-28 win over the Aledo Bearcats Saturday afternoon in a boys’ District 6-5A basketball game at the AHS gym.

The loss was the first in 6-5A for the Bearcats, who fall to 2-1. The Bearcats will continue district play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest High School.

Cam Caldwell led the Bearcats with 11 points, while Ayden Smith grabbed seven rebounds to lead Aledo on the glass.

Also scoring for the Bearcats were Smith with seven points, Tre Owens with four, and Jake Bishop, Noah Arrington and Jake Hawkins, each with two.

Aledo junior guard Cameron Yates elevates to the basket Saturday afternoon during the Bearcats' loss to Brewer.
