He’s a Michigan man! State-champion Bearcats’ offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga will sign with University of Michigan

Aledo Bearcats senior 6-6, 335-pound offensive tackle Chuck Filiaga has announced he will sign a football scholarship letter of intent to play football at the University of Michigan.

Filiaga made his planned announcement today while playing in the U.S. Army All-American Game in San Antonio.

This year, Filiaga helped the Bearcats to the 2016 Class 5A, Division II state championship, the sixth football state title won by Aledo High School in the last eight years.

Filiaga was recruited by almost every Division I college in the country, but last week narrowed his choices to Michigan, Oklahoma and Nebraska.