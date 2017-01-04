Obituaries

Helen Lambert Cronkite

58 mins ago
8 Views
2 Min Read
Helen Cronkite
Helen Cronkite

Helen Lambert Cronkite, 59, of Weatherford, passed away at her home on December 30, surrounded by her family. Helen was diagnosed with Alpha 1 Antitrypsin and received a new liver in 2014. She passed away from complications associated with the transplant.

Helen was born in Parker County and lived her whole life here. Helen grew up in Aledo and was on the Aledo Volunteer Fire Department after she graduated from Aledo High School. She enjoyed fishing, camping, watching the sunsets and birds at her home. Helen played the guitar and enjoyed time with her sisters, parents, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Helen is survived by her mother, Clydene Lambert, sister Deborah Hilgart (Wayne), sister Ava Phillips (Jim), nieces and nephews, Tonya Ranspot Williams (Kevin) and family, William Hicks (Lee Ann) and family, Crystal Prince and family, Audra Phillips Crow (Cody) and Lucas Phillips and special lifelong friends Jack Davis and Laura Fulfer Thomas.

Helen was preceded in death by her father, Hearshel Lambert; grandparents: Lois and Marshall Lambert and Christine and Raymond Mauldin.

Graveside services were scheduled for Tuesday, January 3 at Aledo Brown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Center of Hope or Manna of Weatherford.

The Community News
January 6, 2016

About the author

View All Posts

admin

1,864 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Events Calendar

« January 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Thu 05

Parker County Republican Party

January 5 @ 7:00 pm
Mon 09

Parker County Active Democrats

January 9 @ 7:00 pm
Tue 10

Carswell Retired Officer Wives Club

January 10 @ 11:15 am
Thu 12

Gardeners’ Club of Parker County

January 12 @ 10:00 am
Thu 12

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

January 12 @ 1:00 pm
Sat 14

Winter RUNderland

January 14 @ 8:30 am
Thu 19

Parker County Texas Democratic Women

January 19 @ 11:00 am
Fri 27

Poker tournament benefits Class of 2018

January 27 @ 6:00 pm

Recent Comments

    /* ]]> */