Helen Lambert Cronkite, 59, of Weatherford, passed away at her home on December 30, surrounded by her family. Helen was diagnosed with Alpha 1 Antitrypsin and received a new liver in 2014. She passed away from complications associated with the transplant.

Helen was born in Parker County and lived her whole life here. Helen grew up in Aledo and was on the Aledo Volunteer Fire Department after she graduated from Aledo High School. She enjoyed fishing, camping, watching the sunsets and birds at her home. Helen played the guitar and enjoyed time with her sisters, parents, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Helen is survived by her mother, Clydene Lambert, sister Deborah Hilgart (Wayne), sister Ava Phillips (Jim), nieces and nephews, Tonya Ranspot Williams (Kevin) and family, William Hicks (Lee Ann) and family, Crystal Prince and family, Audra Phillips Crow (Cody) and Lucas Phillips and special lifelong friends Jack Davis and Laura Fulfer Thomas.

Helen was preceded in death by her father, Hearshel Lambert; grandparents: Lois and Marshall Lambert and Christine and Raymond Mauldin.

Graveside services were scheduled for Tuesday, January 3 at Aledo Brown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Center of Hope or Manna of Weatherford.

The Community News

January 6, 2016