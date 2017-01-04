Ronald D. Tovar passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2016, surrounded by his family and close friends after a short battle with cancer.

Ron was born August 21, 1946, in Fort Worth to Eva Diaz Tovar and Juan Ortiz Tovar. He attended Castleberry High School and then North Side High School, graduating in 1964. Ron married Elizabeth Knight Tovar on January 23, 1966, in Fort Worth. On June 16, 1966, Ron began his 47-year career at Bell Helicopter in Fort Worth. He retired on September 1, 2013, as a vital and well-respected employee of the company.

During his time at Bell Helicopter, Ron earned first his associate degree and then his bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering in 1991 from Texas A&M Commerce. Ron was a generous man who volunteered his time and talents to various organizations such as Castleberry High School Athletic Booster Club, Salvation Army and Christmas in Action, serving as president for 10 years. Ron was most notably a devoted family man who treasured his hunting trips to their family ranch with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Beth, and attending his grandchildrens’ sports and school activities.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Eva and Juan; and a brother, John Tovar.

Survivors include his wife, Beth; daughter, Cindy Herrera (Art); sons, Victor Tovar (Erin), Shelby Tovar (Dee Dee), Trey Tovar (Diane); grandchildren, Bailey, Randall, Marshall, Trinity, Payton, Libby and Tanner Tovar; and brothers, Donald, Mark (Shirley) and Anthony Tovar.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 10 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 5508 Black Oak Lane., River Oaks, 76114. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christmas in Action, 4717 Black Oak Lane, River Oaks, Texas, 76114 or St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 5508 Black Oak Lane, River Oaks, Texas, 76114.

