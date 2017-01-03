Bearcats move to 2-0 in 6-5A after 42-37 win at Eaton; Ladycats also stay unbeaten in district play after victory

Aledo held Eaton to just nine second-half points as the Bearcats came from behind to defeat the Eagles, 42-37, Tuesday night in a boys’ District 6-5A basketball game at Eaton High School in Haslet.

The win raises the Bearcats’ district record to 2-0.

Eaton hit six three-pointers in the second quarter and led 28-19 at the half. But the Bearcats made a defensive adjustment at halftime and held the Eagles to one point in the third period. The Bearcats, paced by Tre Owens who scored seven of his team-high nine points in the third quarter, scored 12 points in the period as the ‘Cats took a 31-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

Eaton cut the lead to 37-34 with two minutes remaining, but Owens drove in for a layup which put the game away.

Also scoring for the Bearcats were Jake Hawkins with seven points, Bryce Lancarte and Ayden Smith, each with six, Cam Caldwell with five, Noah Arrington with four, Cameron Yates with three and Jake Bishop with two.

Ladycats 55, Eaton 22

Aledo held Eaton to single digits in three quarters as the Ladycats cruised past the Lady Eagles, 55-22, in a girls’ District 6-5A basketball game played Tuesday night at Eaton High School in Haslet.

The win elevates the Ladycats to 4-0 in district play.

The Ladycats’ defense was so smothering that it held Eaton scoreless for the first 6:34 of the game. Aledo led 12-2 after the first quarter, 24-7 at the half, and took a 39-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

Freshman guard Taylor Morgan led the Ladycats with 21 points. Also scoring were Elizabeth Allanach with 16 points, Janessa Payne with eight, Abby Losos with four, and Chloe Mefford, Erin Weiss and Hannah Adrion, each with two.

For the complete story on both games see the Jan. 6 issue of The Community News.