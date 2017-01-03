Sports

Bearcats move to 2-0 in 6-5A after 42-37 win at Eaton; Ladycats also stay unbeaten in district play after victory

33 mins ago
18 Views
2 Min Read
Aledo post Bryce Lancarte shoots what would turn out to be a baseline field goal during the first quarter of the Bearcats' 42-37 victory over Eaton in a 6-5A contest Tuesday night at Eaton High School. Lancarte finished with six points as the Bearcats move to 2-0 in district play.
Aledo post Bryce Lancarte shoots what would turn out to be a baseline field goal during the first quarter of the Bearcats' 42-37 victory over Eaton in a 6-5A contest Tuesday night at Eaton High School. Lancarte finished with six points as the Bearcats move to 2-0 in district play.

Aledo held Eaton to just nine second-half points as the Bearcats came from behind to defeat the Eagles, 42-37, Tuesday night in a boys’  District 6-5A basketball game at Eaton High School in Haslet.

The win raises the Bearcats’ district record to 2-0.

Eaton hit six three-pointers in the second quarter and led 28-19 at the half. But the Bearcats made a defensive adjustment at halftime and held the Eagles to one point in the third period. The Bearcats, paced by Tre Owens who scored seven of his team-high nine points in the third quarter, scored 12 points in the period as the ‘Cats took a 31-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

Eaton cut the lead to 37-34 with two minutes remaining, but Owens drove in for a layup which put the game away.

Also scoring for the Bearcats were Jake Hawkins with seven points, Bryce Lancarte and Ayden Smith, each with six, Cam Caldwell with five, Noah Arrington with four, Cameron Yates with three and Jake Bishop with two.

Ladycats 55, Eaton 22

Aledo held Eaton to single digits in three quarters as the Ladycats cruised past the Lady Eagles, 55-22, in a girls’ District 6-5A basketball game played Tuesday night at Eaton High School in Haslet.

The win elevates the Ladycats to 4-0 in district play.

The Ladycats’ defense was so smothering that it held Eaton scoreless for the first 6:34 of the game. Aledo led 12-2 after the first quarter, 24-7 at the half, and took a 39-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

Freshman guard Taylor Morgan led the Ladycats with 21 points. Also scoring were Elizabeth Allanach with 16 points, Janessa Payne with eight, Abby Losos with four, and Chloe Mefford, Erin Weiss and Hannah Adrion, each with two.

For the complete story on both games see the Jan. 6 issue of The Community News.

Aledo sophomore guard Elizabeth Allanach drives to the basket Tuesday night during the Ladycats' 55-2 win over Eaton in a girls' District 6-5A contest at Eaton High School. Allanach finished with 16 points. Photos by Tony Eierdam.
Aledo sophomore guard Elizabeth Allanach drives to the basket Tuesday night during the Ladycats’ 55-22 win over Eaton in a girls’ District 6-5A contest at Eaton High School. Allanach finished with 16 points. Photos by Tony Eierdam.
Tags

Events Calendar

« January 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Thu 05

Parker County Republican Party

January 5 @ 7:00 pm
Mon 09

Parker County Active Democrats

January 9 @ 7:00 pm
Tue 10

Carswell Retired Officer Wives Club

January 10 @ 11:15 am
Thu 12

Gardeners’ Club of Parker County

January 12 @ 10:00 am
Thu 12

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

January 12 @ 1:00 pm
Sat 14

Winter RUNderland

January 14 @ 8:30 am
Thu 19

Parker County Texas Democratic Women

January 19 @ 11:00 am
Fri 27

Poker tournament benefits Class of 2018

January 27 @ 6:00 pm

Recent Comments

    /* ]]> */