Aledo hoops teams resume District 6-5A play today at Eaton High School

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams will continue District 6-5A play today at Eaton High School.

The Ladycats bring a 3-0 district record into the contest. The Ladycats and Lady Eagles are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m.

It will be the first time in two weeks the Ladycats see action. The Aledo ladies defeated Azle in district play on Dec. 20. This game will also be a match up of former schoolboy hoops teammates, Aledo coach Mike Pinkerton and former Ladycats head coach Rusty Johnson, now head girls’ basketball coach at Eaton. Both played together in high school at Grandview.

The Bearcats are 1-0 in district and will be facing an 0-1 Eaton squad. Tip for this game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.