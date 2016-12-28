Paschal outlasts Bearcats, 41-33; Keller defeats McKinney in Moritz Dealerships Holiday Classic championship game

Paschal held Aledo scoreless for the final 3:32 of the fourth quarter as the Panthers outlasted the Bearcats, 41-33, Wednesday night in the final games for both teams at the Moritz Dealerships Holiday Classic at Aledo High School.

The Bearcats have concluded non-district play and will continue District 6-5A action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eaton. Aledo will bring a 1-0 district record into the contest.

After Aledo senior guard Andres Valdez connected on one of two free throws to cut the Paschal lead to 37-33 with 3:32 remaining in the game, the Bearcats did not score again.

Paschal added a field goal and a pair of free throws to seal the win.

Tre Owens and Valdez each scored seven points to lead the Bearcats, with Noah Arrington adding six. Owens also led Aledo on the boards with six rebounds.

Midway through the opening period, Hunter Vela scored on a put back, Cameron Yates sank a jumper from the left baseline and Vela fed Arrington for a layup as Aledo took a quick 11-5 lead. But the Panthers closed the first quarter with five unanswered points as Aledo led 11-10 after eight minutes.

Paschal opened the second period with three field goals on its first four possessions, but a driving layup by Valdez and consecutive put backs by Owens tied the score at 18-18. The Panthers closed the second-period scoring with a free throw to take a 19-18 lead at the half.

Aledo senior post Bryce Lancarte opened the third period with a right baseline jumper to give the Bearcats a 20-19 lead – the last advantage Aledo would enjoy.

Paschal followed with an 8-2 run and took a 31-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Also scoring for the Bearcats were Yates with five points, Lancarte with four, and Vela and Ayden Smith, each with two.

In the tournament championship game, Keller defeated McKinney, 57-49.