Arlington Sam Houston slips past Bearcats in overtime, 47-46

Arlington Sam Houston used a three-point play to force overtime and then stopped a final Aledo shot in the extra session as the Texans slipped by the Bearcats, 47-46, Wednesday afternoon at the Moritz Dealerships Holiday Classic at Aledo High School.

The Bearcats will conclude tournament play at 6 p.m. today at the AHS practice gym.

Aledo had built a 39-31 lead halfway through the fourth quarter before the Texans scored seven unanswered points to cut the lead to 39-38. But with 2:03 remaining in regulation, Aledo post Ayden Smith was fouled. The junior canned consecutive free throws to give the ‘Cats some breathing room, 41-38.

But with 1:18 left in the fourth period the Texans scored on a layup and were fouled. Sam Houston hit the charity shot to tie the score, 41-41. Each team had one more possession in the fourth but could not score as the game moved to overtime.

The Texans hit consecutive jumpers to forge a 45-41 lead, but the Bearcats came roaring back. Sophomore guard Tre Owens, who led the Bearcats with 14 points, drove past two Sam Houston defenders, scored on a layup and was fouled with 53 seconds left in the extra session. Owens hit the charity shot to complete a three-point play and give the Bearcats a 46-45 lead.

Sam Houston hit a short jumper with 27 seconds left in overtime for a 47-46 advantage, but the Bearcats called timeout to set up a final shot.

The Bearcats’ attempt at a game-winning bucket fell short as Sam Houston escaped with the win.

Also scoring for Aledo were Cam Caldwell with 11 points, Noah Arrington with eight, Jake Hawkins with five, Smith with four, and Jake Bishop and Bryce Lancarte, each with two. Arrington led the Bearcats on the boards with seven rebounds.

Sam Houston looked like it was going to run away with the game early on. The Texans bolted to a 7-0 lead and held Aledo scoreless for the first 4:27 of the game. But the ‘Cats turned on their defensive pressure and the Texans never scored again for the rest of the opening period.

The Bearcats got on the board on a driving layup by Bishop, and after Caldwell hit one of two free throws, Owens stole a pass and dribbled the length of the court, finishing the play with a layup to cut the lead to 7-5. After Arrington grabbed a rebound, Hawkins scored on a driving layup down the right side and was fouled. He hit the charity shot to give the Bearcats their first lead of the contest, 8-7.

Aledo closed the first-quarter scoring on a baseline jumper from Lancarte to increase the AHS advantage to 10-7.

Paced by consecutive three-pointers by the aptly-named Owens, the Bearcats scored 14 points in the second period to take a 24-17 lead at the half.

Caldwell got hot in the third period. He began his personal scoring run with a driving layup down the middle, then bullied his way in the paint to grab an offensive rebound he put back for a score to increase the Bearcats’ lead to 28-19, their largest lead of the contest. After Sam Houston went on a mini run to cut the lead to five points, Caldwell brought the Aledo crowd to life with a slam dunk to extend the lead to 32-25.

However, officials ruled Caldwell hung on the rim too long and assessed a technical foul. The Texans hit both charity shots to close the gap to 32-27 as the game moved to the fourth quarter.