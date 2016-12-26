Jerry Don Towles, 69, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016 at a Fort Worth hospital, with his loved ones by his side.

Jerry was born December 27, 1946 in Weatherford, son of Norman Dee Towles and Billie Hutchins Towles. He was a devoted Christian and loving family man. He was the first pastor of Willow Park Baptist Church.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Billie.

Survivors include his loving wife, April Towles; son, Kent Towles; daughters, Kristi Chumbley and husband, Dean, and Keri Kirk and husband, Arnie; grandsons, Ryan Rodriguez, Nolan Chumbley and Kaden Chumbley; granddaughters, Keely Towles, Kenzie Towles and Madison Kirk; brothers, Tony Towles and Rocky Towles and wife, Connie; sisters, Vicki Carlisle and husband, Lloyd, and Joni Staub and husband, Tim; and many other loving family members, church family and friends.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, December. 27, 2016 at Willow Park Baptist Church, 129 S. Ranch House Road, Willow Park.

Interment: Private.

Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the church.

Memorials: In lieu of usual remembrances, the family requests that donations be made in Jerry’s memory to the Willow Park Baptist Church Building Fund.

Services are in care of White’s Funeral Home, Weatherford.

The Community News

December 30, 2016