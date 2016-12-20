Caldwell’s late layup lifts Bearcats over Azle, 37-36, in boys’ 6-5A opener; Ladycats roll to stay unbeaten in district

Aledo senior post Cam Caldwell scored on a driving layup with four seconds left to play to lift the Bearcats to a 37-36 victory over the Azle Hornets Tuesday night in the boys’ District 6-5A basketball opener at the Aledo High School gym.

Caldwell scored seven of his game-high 12 points in the fourth quarter. Also scoring were Tre Owens with 11 points, Noah Arrington with six, and Jake Hawkins and Ayden Smith, each with four.

The Aledo Ladycats raised their 6-5A mark to an unblemished 3-0 after a convincing 52-36 win over the Azle Lady Hornets Tuesday night at Aledo. The loss drops Azle to 0-3.

Four Ladycats scored in double figures, led by freshman guard Taylor Morgan with 13 points. Junior post Sarah Haeussler added 12 points, with sophomore guard Elizabeth Allanach finishing with 11 and freshman post Janessa Payne recording 10.

Also scoring were freshman guard Cheney Huddleston with three points, senior post Chloe Mefford with two and senior guard Hannah Adrion with one.

