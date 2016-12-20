Bearcats host Azle today in boys’ 6-5A hoops opener; first-place Ladycats to host ‘Meet The Ladycats’ before facing Lady Hornets

District 6-5A doubleheader basketball begins today at the Aledo High School gym where the district-leading Ladycats and Bearcats host Azle.

The Ladycats will also host “Meet The Ladycats” from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the high school gym foyer.

The Ladycats and Lady Hornets are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. The Ladycats are in first place in 6-5A with a 2-0 record, while Azle comes into the contest with a league mark of 0-2.

The Bearcats and Hornets will tip off following the girls’ game at approximately 7:30 p.m.