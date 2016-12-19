I-20 eastbound closed tonight at FM 1187

From the Texas Department of Public Safety:

Weather permitting, Interstate 20 eastbound will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, for bridge work to accelerate the widening of the FM 1187 bridge. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road. Access to the FM 1187, FM 3325, the frontage roads and bridge will remain open.

Heavy delays should be expected and alternate routes are encouraged.

Safety is a top priority at TxDOT, and the foundation for the agency’s planning, building and maintaining of projects across the state. When driving through a work zone, some simple steps to take are: slow down, pay attention, avoid distractions such as cell phones, be patient and plan ahead. You can see all Texas road conditions by visiting: www.drivetexas.org.