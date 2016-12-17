Ladycats raise District 6-5A mark to 2-0 after convincing 60-35 victory over Saginaw

Aledo freshman Janessa Payne scored a game-high 15 points and junior Sarah Haeussler recorded a double double with 12 points and 13 rebounds as the pair of posts helped the Ladycats to a convincing 60-35 victory over Saginaw Saturday afternoon in a girls’ District 6-5A basketball game at the AHS gym.

The Ladycats, who raised their 6-5A record to 2-0, will continue district play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Azle.

In addition to her 15 points, Payne grabbed seven rebounds and blocked a shot, while Haeussler added three assists. Also reaching double figures in scoring was sophomore guard Elizabeth Allanach with 12 points. She also added four rebounds.

The Ladycats led 9-8 after the first quarter but exploded for 21 second-quarter points to take a 30-20 lead at the half. Payne led with six points in the period, with Allanach adding five, including a three-pointer.

Aledo broke the game open with an 18-5 run in the fourth quarter.

Also scoring for the Ladycats were Chloe Mefford with nine points, Taylor Morgan with six, and Riley Sale, Hannah Adrion and Cheney Huddleston, each with two.

In sub varsity play, the Ladycats junior varsity won 43-29, but the freshman ladies fell, 22-18.