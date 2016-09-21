Uncategorized

North Texas Giving Day

Giving Day Growth

North Texas Giving Day is Thursday, Sept. 22. Your gift will be supplemented by donations made by large donors, so it is a perfect time to help. To give, visit northtexasgivingday.org and search for any of the following Parker County recipients:

Allie’s Haven Animal Rescue
116 E. Bozeman Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76108
allieshaven.org

Bat World Sanctuary
299 High Point Road
Weatherford, TX 76088
batworld.org

CASA – Hope for Children
305 S Rusk
Weatherford, TX 76086
casahopeforchildren.org

Center of Hope
629 Palo Pinto Hwy.
PO Box 190
Weatherford, TX 76086
centerofhopetx.com

Crossroads Youth Ministries of Parker County, Inc.
318 W. Spring St
Weatherford, VI 76085
crossroads-wfd.org

East Parker County Library
201 N FM 1187
Aledo, TX 76008
epclibrary.com

Faith Hope Family Children’s Home
1535 Cabaniss Lane
Weatherford, TX 76088
faithhopefamilyhome.com

Grace House Ministries
PO Box 1416
Weatherford, TX 76086
gracehouseministries.net

Gracefully Strong
206 S. Elm
Weatherford, TX 76086
gracefullystrong.com

Hope for the Trail Therapeutic Horsemanship
325 Brown Creek Rd
Weatherford, TX 76085
hopeforthetrail.org

Lifeline Chaplaincy
105 Singletree Ln
Willow Park, TX 76087
lifelinechaplaincy.org

Northern Corner Texas Boston Terrier Rescue North Facility
101 Western Lake Dr
Weatherford, TX 76087
texasbostonrescue.org

Parker County Pets Alive
P.O. Box 65
Dennis, TX 76439
parkercountypetsalive.org

Parker Paws
PO Box 781
Weatherford, TX 76086
parkerpaws.org

Peach Pits Animal Rescue
PO Box 2918
Weatherford, TX 76086
tinyurl.com/peachpits

Performing Arts Association of Weatherford
PO Box 1041
Weatherford, TX 76086
thepaaw.org

Reel Recovery, Inc.
P.O. Box 192
Azle, TX 76098
texasreelrecovery.org

Son Shine Ministries
P.O. Box 456
Azle, TX 76098
sonshineonline.org

Stars and Strides Therapeutic Riding Stables
228 Sandpiper Drive
Weatherford, TX 76088
starsandstrides.org

Theatre Off The Square
PO BOX 1444
114 N. Denton
Weatherford, TX 76086
theatreoffthesquare.org

Trinity Christian Academy Willow Park
Trinity Christian Academy Office of Development
4954 E. I-20 Service Road South
Willow Park, TX 76087
tcaeagles.org

United Way of Parker County
106 Austin Ave. Suite 105
Weatherford, TX 76086
unitedwayofparkercounty.org

Weatherford ISD Education Foundation
1100 Longhorn Drive
Weatherford, TX 76086
wisdef.wordpress.com

