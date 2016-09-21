North Texas Giving Day is Thursday, Sept. 22. Your gift will be supplemented by donations made by large donors, so it is a perfect time to help. To give, visit northtexasgivingday.org and search for any of the following Parker County recipients:
Allie’s Haven Animal Rescue
116 E. Bozeman Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76108
allieshaven.org
Bat World Sanctuary
299 High Point Road
Weatherford, TX 76088
batworld.org
CASA – Hope for Children
305 S Rusk
Weatherford, TX 76086
casahopeforchildren.org
Center of Hope
629 Palo Pinto Hwy.
PO Box 190
Weatherford, TX 76086
centerofhopetx.com
Crossroads Youth Ministries of Parker County, Inc.
318 W. Spring St
Weatherford, VI 76085
crossroads-wfd.org
East Parker County Library
201 N FM 1187
Aledo, TX 76008
epclibrary.com
Faith Hope Family Children’s Home
1535 Cabaniss Lane
Weatherford, TX 76088
faithhopefamilyhome.com
Grace House Ministries
PO Box 1416
Weatherford, TX 76086
gracehouseministries.net
Gracefully Strong
206 S. Elm
Weatherford, TX 76086
gracefullystrong.com
Hope for the Trail Therapeutic Horsemanship
325 Brown Creek Rd
Weatherford, TX 76085
hopeforthetrail.org
Lifeline Chaplaincy
105 Singletree Ln
Willow Park, TX 76087
lifelinechaplaincy.org
Northern Corner Texas Boston Terrier Rescue North Facility
101 Western Lake Dr
Weatherford, TX 76087
texasbostonrescue.org
Parker County Pets Alive
P.O. Box 65
Dennis, TX 76439
parkercountypetsalive.org
Parker Paws
PO Box 781
Weatherford, TX 76086
parkerpaws.org
Peach Pits Animal Rescue
PO Box 2918
Weatherford, TX 76086
tinyurl.com/peachpits
Performing Arts Association of Weatherford
PO Box 1041
Weatherford, TX 76086
thepaaw.org
Reel Recovery, Inc.
P.O. Box 192
Azle, TX 76098
texasreelrecovery.org
Son Shine Ministries
P.O. Box 456
Azle, TX 76098
sonshineonline.org
Stars and Strides Therapeutic Riding Stables
228 Sandpiper Drive
Weatherford, TX 76088
starsandstrides.org
Theatre Off The Square
PO BOX 1444
114 N. Denton
Weatherford, TX 76086
theatreoffthesquare.org
Trinity Christian Academy Willow Park
Trinity Christian Academy Office of Development
4954 E. I-20 Service Road South
Willow Park, TX 76087
tcaeagles.org
United Way of Parker County
106 Austin Ave. Suite 105
Weatherford, TX 76086
unitedwayofparkercounty.org
Weatherford ISD Education Foundation
1100 Longhorn Drive
Weatherford, TX 76086
wisdef.wordpress.com
295 Comments