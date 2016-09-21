North Texas Giving Day is Thursday, Sept. 22. Your gift will be supplemented by donations made by large donors, so it is a perfect time to help. To give, visit northtexasgivingday.org and search for any of the following Parker County recipients:

Allie’s Haven Animal Rescue

116 E. Bozeman Lane

Fort Worth, TX 76108

allieshaven.org

Bat World Sanctuary

299 High Point Road

Weatherford, TX 76088

batworld.org

CASA – Hope for Children

305 S Rusk

Weatherford, TX 76086

casahopeforchildren.org

Center of Hope

629 Palo Pinto Hwy.

PO Box 190

Weatherford, TX 76086

centerofhopetx.com

Crossroads Youth Ministries of Parker County, Inc.

318 W. Spring St

Weatherford, VI 76085

crossroads-wfd.org

East Parker County Library

201 N FM 1187

Aledo, TX 76008

epclibrary.com

Faith Hope Family Children’s Home

1535 Cabaniss Lane

Weatherford, TX 76088

faithhopefamilyhome.com

Grace House Ministries

PO Box 1416

Weatherford, TX 76086

gracehouseministries.net

Gracefully Strong

206 S. Elm

Weatherford, TX 76086

gracefullystrong.com

Hope for the Trail Therapeutic Horsemanship

325 Brown Creek Rd

Weatherford, TX 76085

hopeforthetrail.org

Lifeline Chaplaincy

105 Singletree Ln

Willow Park, TX 76087

lifelinechaplaincy.org

Northern Corner Texas Boston Terrier Rescue North Facility

101 Western Lake Dr

Weatherford, TX 76087

texasbostonrescue.org

Parker County Pets Alive

P.O. Box 65

Dennis, TX 76439

parkercountypetsalive.org

Parker Paws

PO Box 781

Weatherford, TX 76086

parkerpaws.org

Peach Pits Animal Rescue

PO Box 2918

Weatherford, TX 76086

tinyurl.com/peachpits

Performing Arts Association of Weatherford

PO Box 1041

Weatherford, TX 76086

thepaaw.org

Reel Recovery, Inc.

P.O. Box 192

Azle, TX 76098

texasreelrecovery.org

Son Shine Ministries

P.O. Box 456

Azle, TX 76098

sonshineonline.org

Stars and Strides Therapeutic Riding Stables

228 Sandpiper Drive

Weatherford, TX 76088

starsandstrides.org

Theatre Off The Square

PO BOX 1444

114 N. Denton

Weatherford, TX 76086

theatreoffthesquare.org

Trinity Christian Academy Willow Park

Trinity Christian Academy Office of Development

4954 E. I-20 Service Road South

Willow Park, TX 76087

tcaeagles.org

United Way of Parker County

106 Austin Ave. Suite 105

Weatherford, TX 76086

unitedwayofparkercounty.org

Weatherford ISD Education Foundation

1100 Longhorn Drive

Weatherford, TX 76086

wisdef.wordpress.com