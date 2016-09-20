Sports

Ladycats back on winning track after sweeping Eaton

Aledo senior hitter Maddie Goings slams a kill past Eaton hitters Alyssa Jolly (3) and Ashlee Epp (12) Tuesday night during the Ladycats' 25-20, 25-20, 25-8 victory over the Eaton Lady Eagles Tuesday night in a District 6-5A match at the AHS gym. Goings led all hitters with 16 kills.
Motivated by their only District 6-5A loss on Friday against Boswell, the state-ranked No. 19 Aledo Ladycats sent a message with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-8 victory over the Eaton Lady Eagles Tuesday night at the AHS gym.

The win elevates the Ladycats to 3-1 in district play, while Eaton (3-1) suffered its first league loss.

“It was very important for us to come out tonight and win,” Ladycats senior hitter Maddie Goings said. “I think a key to our win was communication and moving the ball fast on offense. We challenged ourselves to move the ball faster tonight and it paid off.”

Goings led all hitters with 16 kills, with Ladycats senior middle hitter Emily Smith adding 10. Senior setter Erin Weiss dished out a match-high 35 assists. Goings added 12 digs, while Weiss finished with 11. Junior libero Allegra Rivas recorded a team-high 23 digs. Senior hitter Brecken Roquemore added nine kills.

Goings and Smith each sent down four kills in the opener, and in game two the Ladycats rallied from a 6-0 deficit with a 12-2 run to take a four-point lead. Eaton cut the AHS lead to one point, 14-13, but Aledo followed with a 8-2 run for a 22-15 lead and sealed the second set when Weiss sent a short set to Smith, who slammed home the game winner to put the Ladycats ahead 2-0 in games in the best-of-5 match.

The Ladycats raced out to a 15-5 lead in game three and never looked back. Goings recorded four of her six kills in game three during the run. After Roquemore served an ace to increase the lead to 22-7, Eaton committed three return errors in the next four rallies as Aledo registered a sweep.

In sub-varsity action, the Ladycats junior varsity remains undefeated in district play after a 25-22, 25-22 victory, but the freshman Ladycats fell, 25-19, 25-17.

Aledo junior varsity hitter Elizabeth Moskal elevates for a kill as Daleigh Ellison (14) gets into position Tuesday afternoon during the Ladycats’ 25-22, 25-22 victory over Eaton at the AHS gym. The Ladycats are 4-0 in district play.
Aledo freshman libero Allie Lorance digs a ball as Gracie McKee (16) gets into position Tuesday afternoon during the Ladycats’ loss to Eaton.

 

