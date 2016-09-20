Sports

Ladycats continue 6-5A net play at home today against Eaton

Aledo junior hitter Sydney Casey digs a ball during the Aledo/Boswell match. The Ladycats will continue District 6-5A play at 6:30 p.m. today at home against Eaton.
Coming off a loss to state-ranked No. 8 Boswell last week, the Aledo Ladycats volleyball team seeks to get back on the winning track when they host the Eaton Lady Eagles today at the AHS gym.

The first serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Ladycats will bring a 2-1 district record into the match. Eaton will bring a 3-0 league mark into the contest but the Lady Eagles have yet to play Aledo, Boswell or Northwest, the three state-ranked teams in the district. Aledo has beaten No. 12 Northwest and played Boswell on Friday.

Eaton has defeated Saginaw, Chisholm Trail and Brewer, which have a combined district record of 1-8.

The Ladycats may have extra incentive today. The Texas Girls Coaches Association dropped the Ladycats to No. 19, seven spots below Northwest, a team Aledo swept in the district opener.

 

