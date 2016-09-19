News Weatherford and Parker County

Road closures this week in Hudson Oaks

Major road closures are coming to Hudson Oaks this Thursday through Sunday (Sept. 22-25).

The bridge at Lakeshore Drive will be closed starting 9 p.m. Sept. 22 and reopen at 6 a.m. Sept. 23.

Westbound IH-20, Hudson Oaks Bridge, and eastbound US 180 traffic from Oakridge Drive to Hudson Oaks Drive will be closed to allow for bridge construction from 9 p.m. Sept. 23 to 6 a.m. Sept. 24.

Eastbound IH-20 and Hudson Oaks Drive Bridge will be closed to allow for bridge construction and the south IH-20 frontage road will be eastbound ONLY from Lakeshore Drive to the on-ramp at Green Oaks Drive from 9 p.m. Sept. 24 to 6 a.m. Sept 25.

The city of Hudson Oaks has created a new road closure site to keep drivers up to date on road closures and suggest alternate routes at  http://road-closures.hudsonoaks.com.

 

