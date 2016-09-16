Round 1 to Boswell: Ladycats fall to Pioneers in District 6-5A battle of Top 10 teams

Boswell senior outside hitter Kailyn Gilbreath sent down a match-high 15 kills to lead the state-ranked No. 8 Pioneers to a 25-19, 25-19, 25-14 win over the No. 7 Aledo Ladycats Friday night in a key District 6-5A volleyball match at a packed AHS gym.

The loss drops the Ladycats to 2-1 in district play, while Boswell stays unbeaten at 3-0. The two teams will meet again at Boswell on Oct. 11 in what will surely be another anticipated match up.

The Ladycats continue district play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Eaton.

Although disappointed with the loss, Ladycats head coach Kathy Goings was excited about the large AHS student turnout.

“I am proud of the way our students showed up tonight,” she said. “They were involved, loud, and it is no question the largest volleyball crowd we have ever had in this gym. Ever. I can’t recall us having that many people at one of our playoff matches.”

Goings said the key to the match was the attitude and defensive play of the visitors.

“Boswell played relaxed, and we really didn’t,” Goings said. “Boswell also played better defense. It was as simple as that.”

With the large student turnout turning up the collective volume, the Ladycats raced out to a 4-0 lead in game one. Maddie Goings sent down two of her team-high nine kills in the run.

But Boswell came back with a 12-2 run to take a 12-6 lead. Later in the game, with Boswell leading 21-17, Ladycats setter Erin Weiss – who finished with 29 assists – set up senior hitter Amanda Norman for a kill from the left side to cut the Pioneers’ lead to 21-18.

After the teams traded points, Boswell scored the next three points to win the opener.

Game two saw four lead changes and 10 ties before settling at 17-17.

But Aledo went cold from this point and never recovered.

Boswell followed with an 8-2 run to claim the second game, and in game three never trailed, taking a quick 9-2 lead and never looking back to seal the match.

Maddie Goings led the Ladycats in digs with 16, with junior libero Allegra Rivas adding 10.

Senior middle hitter Emily Smith finished with seven kills, and Norman had six kills and a team-high four aces.

In sub-varsity action, the Ladycats junior varsity remains undefeated in district play after a 25-19, 25-15 victory over Boswell, but the freshman team dropped a 25-16, 25-19 decision.