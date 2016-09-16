Pack the gym: No. 7 Ladycats, No. 8 Boswell square off today in Aledo in battle for top spot in District 6-5A

Already this season, District 6-5A volleyball has sported three of its teams in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Top 10 poll and currently has three teams locked in a first-place tie after two district matches.

Two of those three teams – the No. 7 Aledo Ladycats and No. 8 Boswell Pioneers – square off at 6:30 p.m. today at the Aledo High School gym for the right to stay in the top spot or hold it alone if Eaton, the other 2-0 team, falls to Brewer today.

Aledo has defeated then No. 9 Northwest (now ranked 12th) and Azle; Boswell has posted wins over Chisholm Trail and Brewer: and Eaton has defeated Saginaw and Chisholm Trail.

With all of District 6-5A enjoying an open week in football, Ladycats head coach Kathy Goings is hoping for a large turnout on what is also “Aledo Middle School Volleyball Night” today to recognize the AMS seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams.

Goings feels Boswell will bring a lot of fans, particularly students, to today’s match. She is hoping the AHS student body comes out in full force to give the Ladycats a distinct home-court advantage.

“Boswell will be tough and it will be an exciting match. I am hoping, especially with no football game that we can pack the gym,” she said. “I know Boswell will bring a lot of students over to our place, and I am hoping our students will come out and out-yell theirs. It is a biggie. It should be a fun night.”

Goings feels the Boswell match could come down to which team has the strongest net play and plays the best defense. She also is enjoying the competitive district.

She said the Pioneers are led by senior outside hitter Kailyn Gilbreath, who leads Boswell in kills.

“(Gilbreath) is a lefty, and they have a big middle hitter,” Goings said. “They also have a good setter. They are a good, well-rounded team that has a good libero and plays good defense. I hope we can get some good block touches and slow down some of their hits.

“I knew when we got in this district it would be a competitive district. I like it. Our girls know they have to work hard every day, and they know if they finish high in this district they will do well in the playoffs. It is nice to have competition night after night.”

District 6-5A

Volleyball

Aledo 2-0

Boswell 2-0

Eaton 2-0

Northwest 1-1

Brewer 1-1

Saginaw 0-2

Chisholm Tr. 0-2

Azle 0-2