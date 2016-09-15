One dead in Parker County hunting incident

From the Parker County Sheriff’s Office:

Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the investigation of a hunting incident which left one man dead.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said the incident occurred Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, around 5:42 p.m., in the 400 block of Rider Lane, in Weatherford, northern Parker County.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and observed a 42-year-old male lying on the ground at a hunting site, who sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of his back. Life-saving measures were administered to the victim at the scene. The victim was transported by ground ambulance to Harris Methodist Northwest Hospital in Azle for treatment, where he was later pronounced deceased at 6:44 p.m.

Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division has initiated an investigation of the incident. The suspect was identified as a 44-year-old acquaintance of the victim. His identity is not being released at this time.

No further information regarding the case will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.