Sports

No. 7 Ladycats swat Azle; have sights set on No. 8 Boswell

52 mins ago
19 Views
2 Min Read
Aledo sophomore hitter Hannah Jones elevates for a kill Tuesday night during the Ladycats' 25-10, 25-6, 25-14 sweep over Azle in a District 6-5A match at Azle..
Aledo sophomore hitter Hannah Jones elevates for a kill Tuesday night during the Ladycats' 25-10, 25-6, 25-14 sweep over Azle in a District 6-5A match at Azle..

Maddie Goings recorded a match-high 10 kills and added five aces, and senior hitter Amanda Norman produced seven kills as the state-ranked No. 7 Aledo Ladycats cruised past the Azle Lady Hornets, 25-10-, 25-6, 25-14 Tuesday night in a District 6-5A volleyball match at Azle.

The Ladycats (24-7, 2-0) will continue district play on Friday at home against No. 8 Boswell. It will be the second time in a week the Ladycats have faced a Top 10 district foe. Aledo swept No. 9 Northwest on Sept. 9

The first serve on Friday will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Aledo High School gym.

“I like playing in this district because it is so competitive,” Ladycats head coach Kathy Goings said when asked about playing two Top 10 teams in a week. “Boswell will be tough and it will be an exciting match. I am hoping, especially with no football game (the Bearcats football team has an open week this week) that we can pack the gym. I know Boswell will bring a lot of students over to our place, and I am hoping our students will come out and out-yell theirs. It should be a fun night.”

Against Azle (0-2), the Ladycats were active at the net. Senior middle hitter Emily Smith added six kills, while Brecken Roquemore finished with five.

Setter Erin Weiss recorded a match-high 27 assists.

The Ladycats swept sub-varsity play. The Ladycats junior varsity took a 25-19, 25-7 decision, while the freshman squad swept the Lady Hornets, 25-9, 25-18.

For the complete story see the Sept. 16 issue of The Community News.

Aledo junior Sydney Casey bumps a pass to the front row Tuesday during the Ladyats' sweep over Azle.
Aledo junior Sydney Casey bumps a pass to the front row Tuesday during the Ladycats’ sweep over Azle.
Aledo junior varsity hitter Evelyn Torres digs a ball Tuesday night during the Ladycats' 25-19, 25-7 victory over Azle. The freshman Ladycats also won, 25-9, 25-18.
Aledo junior varsity hitter Evelyn Torres digs a ball Tuesday night during the Ladycats’ 25-19, 25-7 victory over Azle. The freshman Ladycats also won, 25-9, 25-18.
Ladycats JV outside hitter Alex Grooms sends down a kill as Anna Rogers (13) and Anastasia Morrison get into position. Both Ladycats sub-varsity teams swept Azle in matches played Tuesday at Azle.
Ladycats JV outside hitter Alex Grooms (5) sends down a kill as Anna Rogers (13) and Anastasia Morrison (7) get into position. Both Ladycats sub-varsity teams swept Azle in matches played Tuesday at Azle.

 

Tags

Events Calendar

« September 2016 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Wed 14

LIFT Bible Study

September 14 @ 9:30 am
Wed 14

Logos Bible Study

September 14 @ 1:00 pm
Wed 14

Boston bombing survivor to speak at Healthy Woman program

September 14 @ 6:00 pm
Thu 15

Parker County Texas Democratic Women

September 15 @ 11:00 am
Thu 15

Tennis

September 15 @ 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Thu 15

Volleyball

September 15 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 16

Volleyball – Middle School Night

September 16 @ 5:30 pm
Fri 16

Nunsense II: The Second Coming

September 16 @ 8:00 pm
Sat 17

Volleyball

September 17
Sat 17

Volleyball

September 17

Recent Comments

    /* ]]> */