No. 7 Ladycats continue 6-5A play today at Azle

Coming off a sweep of then No. 9 Northwest, the state-ranked No. 7 Aledo Ladycats will continue District 6-5A play today at Azle.

The first serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The Ladycats junior varsity will square off with Azle at 5:30 p.m., and the freshman match is also at 5:30 p.m.

In the district opener on Friday – in a battle of Top 10 teams – the Ladycats (23-7, 1-0) swept Northwest, 25-17, 25-16, 25-23.

Azle (0-1) dropped its 6-5A opener to Brewer on Friday.

In another Top 10 match up, the Ladycats will return home on Friday in their 6-5A home opener and face No. 8 Boswell on Middle School Night. Aledo Middle School volleyball players will be honored before the varsity match.

The first serve on Friday will also be at 6:30 p.m.

“With football having an open date we are hoping to pack the gym on Friday,” Ladycats head coach Kathy Goings said. “This will be a huge match between two very good teams; two teams ranked high.”