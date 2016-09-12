One fatality in Sunday’s single-car accident on US 377 near Bear Creek Road

Via the Texas Department of Public Safety:

At approximately 8:30 a. m. on September 11, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were notified of a one vehicle fatality crash on US 377 in southeastern Parker County. Upon arrival troopers located a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro in the center median of US 377 near Bear Creek. Initial investigation indicates that the Chevrolet was traveling east at a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, struck a culvert, went airborne and struck several trees before landing and coming to rest in the area of the creek. The driver, Jesus Barela-Bonilla, 24, was flown by air ambulance to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with non life-threatening injuries. The front seat passenger, Brisa Carretero, 22, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A rear seat passenger, Maria Martinez-Perez, 29, was transported by ground ambulance to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth with non life-threatening injuries. All occupants were from Fort Worth. The crash occurred at approximately 5 a. m. but was not called in until 8:30. Alcohol use is suspected to be a factor in this crash which remains under investigation.