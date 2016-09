The Aledo Advocats Clothes Closet resale shop is about to begin its semi-annual Dollar Sale to make room for the next season’s stock. Saturday, Sept. 10, starting at 10 a.m., every item in the store is on sale for $1.

Proceeds from the Clothes Closet benefit the Aledo Advocats, an organization dedicated to helping families and children in need in the Aledo ISD.