Aledo ISD breaks ground on fifth elementary

Representatives from Aledo ISD, Walsh Ranch developers and Fort Worth mayor Betsy Price were among the officials present this morning for the groundbreaking on Aledo ISD’s fifth elementary school. For the full story, see the Sept. 9 issue of The Community News.

Pictured: AISD Board Trustee Forrest Collins, Jake Wagner (Republic Property Group), Tony Ruggeri (Republic Property Group), Aura Whitcomb (AISD 2025 Committee bond advisory group), AISD Board Trustee Jennifer Loftin, AISD Board Trustee Hoyt Harris, AISD Board President Jay Stringer, AISD Superintendent Derek Citty, AISD Board Trustee David Davis, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, AISD CEO Earl Husfeld, Ross Rivers (VLK Architects), Leesa Vardeman (VLK Architects) Amy Dube (AISD 2025 Committee bond advisory group) and Rhonda Cooper (AISD 2025 Committee bond advisory group)