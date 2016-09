Aledo ISD Superintendent Derek Citty has announced that the district received a confirmed memorial service date and time from the Trenten Darton family for Trenten Darton, an Aledo High School student who passed away on Monday.

The memorial service for Trenten Darton will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5 at Church at the Crossing, 128 Elm Street in Aledo.