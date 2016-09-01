Officer involved shooting kills suspect

From the Weatherford Police Department

On August 30, 2016 at approximately 9:20P.M., officers from the Weatherford Police Department were assisting investigators from the Weatherford/Parker County Special Crimes Unit and the multi-jurisdictional Fugitive Apprehension Team with a felony warrant service at the Super Value Inn, located at 111 West Interstate 20 in Weatherford. Investigators were searching for 36 year-old male suspect who was wanted on two felony warrants for Aggravated Robbery out of the metroplex area.

Officers and Investigators gathered intelligence that led them to one of the ground level motel rooms where they made contact with an adult female. After contacting the female at the front door, investigators entered the room and located the male robbery suspect in the bathroom. The robbery suspect immediately brandished a knife as the investigators contacted him. An officer on scene quickly deployed a TASER in an attempt to subdue the suspect, however the less lethal device was ineffective. The suspect then charged at the officers and investigators with the knife, creating a confrontation that led to investigators discharging their firearms at the suspect.

The 36 year-old robbery suspect was pronounced deceased on scene. His identity has not been released at this point pending family notification.

As part of our normal protocol, the Weatherford Police Department, Parker County Sheriff’s Office and Hood County Sheriff’s Department contacted the Texas Rangers who will be conducting an independent investigation. Again, per department policy and normal protocol, four officers from the two multi-jurisdictional task forces have been placed on routine administrative leave.

There are no further details at this time.