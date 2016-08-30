State-ranked No. 8 Ladycats send down Denton Guyer in 4

Paced by a combined 36 kills from hitters Amanda Norman, Maddie Goings and Emily Smith, the Class 5A state-ranked No. 8 Aledo Ladycats defeated Class 6A Denton Guyer, 27-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17 Tuesday night in a non-district volleyball match at Denton Guyer.

Outside hitters Norman and Goings each recorded 14 kills, while middle hitter Smith added eight. Smith led Aledo with four blocks, with Sarah Haeussler adding three.

Norman closed out game one with a pair of kills – both off feeds from setter Erin Weiss – and in the third set Goings gave the Ladycats a 2-1 lead in games in the best-of-5 match by sending down three kills in the last four rallies.

After falling behind 1-0 in the fourth game, the Ladycats tied the score on a crafty dink from Norman, and after a Guyer return error the Ladycats never trailed again.

Aledo led 16-12 after a kill by Smith before Guyer had problems returning the serve of Aislinn Pool. Pool’s line-drive, close-to-the-net serves proved difficult to return, and as a result Guyer committed three service errors. Add a combination block by Smith and Goings, and the Ladycats extended their lead to 20-12.

A kill from Weiss, two Guyer return errors and a block by Haeussler brought game four to match point with Aledo leading 24-16.

Two rallies later, Weiss sent a pinpoint set to Norman, who with authority slammed down the match-winning kill.

In sub-varsity action, the Ladycats junior varsity defeated Guyer, 25-13, 22-25, 25-15, but the AHS freshman team fell to the hosts, 25-22, 25-19.

For the compete story see the Sept. 2 issue of The Community News.