PTO starts year with high attendance

More than 30 parents came to the kickoff meeting of Aledo PTO, where President Jennifer Taylor outlined goals for the new school year. Fundraising and service are primary objectives for the organization so that every student in the district benefits. Aledo PTO also works hand in hand with the Aledo Education Foundation to supplement funds, when possible, to facilitate the foundation’s grant funding.

The organization just wrapped up its largest service project, which consisted of nearly 3,000 packets of school supplies being provided for students in grades K-8.

PTO now moves on to two major fall goals – the fall fundraiser of catalog sales for elementary and intermediate schools; and the fall food drive, which begins in November for the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.

“Now is the time to join,” said President Taylor. “The Aledo PTO website (aledopto.org) makes it easy. Plus, it contains a lot of helpful information, lets parents enter directory information and make donations in just a few easy clicks.”

Officers for the 2016-2017 school year are President Jennifer Taylor, Vice President Katherine Maurice, Treasurer Chrystal Bissett and Secretary Dawn Poston.