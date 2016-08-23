Reserved Bearcat football season passes now available for pick up

Reserved Varsity football season passes have arrived at Aledo ISD. They can be picked up in the Bearcat Store at the AISD Administration Building, located at 1008 Bailey Ranch Rd.

Bearcat Store Hours: weekdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. If you are unable to go during those times you may allow someone else to pick up your passes by sending written permission. The individual picking the season pass packet up must be the person whose name the pass is registered to, unless written permission is provided. Please note: Due to a change in the system, everyone will need to pick up a new season pass card this year. Your card from last year will not allow you entrance to the stadium, as previously planned. Also, if you prefer, you may choose paper tickets instead of the plastic card. Just let us know that you would like that substitution when you pick up your passes.

Remaining 2016 season passes will go on sale Aug. 24. These must be purchased in person at Bearcat Store.