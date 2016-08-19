Group attempts ATM theft in Willow Park

A group of men attempted to enter an ATM at the First Financial Bank in Willow Park overnight, and led authorities on a chase into the west side of Fort Worth.

According to Willow Park Chief Brad Johnson, officers first observed the men around 3:50 a.m. near the machine. A maroon-colored, early 90’s model Buick LeSabre was parked next to the ATM, and at least three and possibly four males were attempting to break into the machine.

When the officer approached, the suspects fled in the vehicle along I-20 and then I-30 into Fort Worth. A pursuit ensued, which ended when the officers were involved in an accident with the suspects at an apartment complex parking lot in west Fort Worth.

All four of the suspects fled on foot. Officers from the Fort Worth Police Department assisted in the search, but no suspects were apprehended.

“It appears the suspect vehicle had been stolen in south Fort Worth earlier in the morning,” Johnson said in his statement. “The vehicle was impounded and is being processed at this time for anything of evidentiary value.”

Johnson said it appeared the vault itself was not accessed and no money was taken.

“From bank video, it appears the suspects were at the location less than three minutes when detected by police personnel,” Johnson said.

This is the second time the ATM at First Financial has been targeted in a year. Thieves attempted a robbery in October 2015 and also left empty-handed when the Willow Park Police Department caught them in the act. Those thieves also fled into Fort Worth, where officers lost sight of the vehicle around Chapin Road and I-30.

Johnson said the investigation is ongoing.