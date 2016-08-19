News

Town of Annetta sign stolen

7 days ago
An unknown person or persons cut the top off the city limits signpost on Old Annetta Road and stole the city limit sign this week.
The city limit sign for the town of Annetta was stolen this week on Old Annetta Road. City leaders are looking for information on who might have taken it, and hope to have it returned. Anyone with information can contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office or Annetta City Hall at 817-441-5770.

